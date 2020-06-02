All apartments in Seattle
11018 Bartlett Ave NE
11018 Bartlett Ave NE

11018 Bartlett Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11018 Bartlett Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
11018 Bartlett Ave NE Available 03/07/20 Matthews Beach Home - Available March 7th! Great 3 bedroom plus den home in highly desirable Matthews Beach/Sand Point neighborhood. Large flat lot boasts spacious backyard and deck on a quiet, residential street.Kitchen has gas cooktop and is bright and open! Large family room off of kitchen is perfect for relaxing! Main living room has hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Clean and efficient gas heating keeps your winter bills down. Washer/dryer included. Extra large driveway is great for parking multiple cars. Wonderful neighborhood with great proximity to Matthews Beach, Meadowbrook Park, Magnuson Park, great public and private schools and bus routes. Easy access to Sand Point Way and Lake City Way with retail, restaurants, services and easy access to I-5, and easy commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle and Childrens Hospital.Close to University Village and Burke Gilman Trail. Microsoft Connector close by! Your pet is welcome with an additional pet deposit of $500. No smokers please.

For more information or a viewing, contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11018 Bartlett Ave NE have any available units?
11018 Bartlett Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11018 Bartlett Ave NE have?
Some of 11018 Bartlett Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11018 Bartlett Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11018 Bartlett Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11018 Bartlett Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11018 Bartlett Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11018 Bartlett Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11018 Bartlett Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11018 Bartlett Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11018 Bartlett Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11018 Bartlett Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11018 Bartlett Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11018 Bartlett Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11018 Bartlett Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11018 Bartlett Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11018 Bartlett Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

