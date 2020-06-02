Amenities

11018 Bartlett Ave NE Available 03/07/20 Matthews Beach Home - Available March 7th! Great 3 bedroom plus den home in highly desirable Matthews Beach/Sand Point neighborhood. Large flat lot boasts spacious backyard and deck on a quiet, residential street.Kitchen has gas cooktop and is bright and open! Large family room off of kitchen is perfect for relaxing! Main living room has hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Clean and efficient gas heating keeps your winter bills down. Washer/dryer included. Extra large driveway is great for parking multiple cars. Wonderful neighborhood with great proximity to Matthews Beach, Meadowbrook Park, Magnuson Park, great public and private schools and bus routes. Easy access to Sand Point Way and Lake City Way with retail, restaurants, services and easy access to I-5, and easy commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle and Childrens Hospital.Close to University Village and Burke Gilman Trail. Microsoft Connector close by! Your pet is welcome with an additional pet deposit of $500. No smokers please.



For more information or a viewing, contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.



