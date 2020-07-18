901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This contemporary condo at Sunset View is located close to The Landing with popular places to eat and shop. Close access to transit and interstate access. Comes with all appliances, has a formal dining room, and boasts large living room with a wood burning fireplace. Quality features such as granite counter tops and designer paint with updated fixtures as well as full size washer and dryer. Spacious master suite with private bath and walk in closets. Includes one designated parking place.

This contemporary condo at Sunset View is located close to The Landing with popular places to eat and shop. Close access to transit and interstate access. Comes with all appliances, has a formal dining room, and boasts large living room with a wood burning fireplace. Quality features such as granite counter tops and designer paint with updated fixtures as well as full size washer and dryer. Spacious master suite with private bath and walk in closets. Includes one designated parking place.