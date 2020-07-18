All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:54 AM

901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209

901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast · (206) 599-9298
Location

901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 877 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This contemporary condo at Sunset View is located close to The Landing with popular places to eat and shop. Close access to transit and interstate access. Comes with all appliances, has a formal dining room, and boasts large living room with a wood burning fireplace. Quality features such as granite counter tops and designer paint with updated fixtures as well as full size washer and dryer. Spacious master suite with private bath and walk in closets. Includes one designated parking place.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 have any available units?
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 have?
Some of 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 currently offering any rent specials?
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 pet-friendly?
No, 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 offer parking?
Yes, 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 offers parking.
Does 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 have a pool?
No, 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 does not have a pool.
Does 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 have accessible units?
No, 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209 does not have units with dishwashers.
