Renton, WA
5316 NE 4th Ct
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

5316 NE 4th Ct

5316 Northeast 4th Court · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Northeast 4th Court, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5316 NE 4th Ct Available 12/15/19 Beautiful 5 bed 2.5 Bath Home in Renton Highlands - 5 bed 2.5 bath home with den and lot backing to Greenbelt. Home features dining room, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with wood floors, tile counters, pantry, island, eating area. All brand new appliances in kitchen. Master with walk in closet and 5 piece bath. Large loft area. Utility room with sink. Large patio in back yard, sprinklers, and spacious 3 car garage. Brand new exterior paint. Near I-405, Issaquah, Bellevue, & Seattle.
Issaquah School District.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking and no pets. Please contact us to schedule a time for the showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4307978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 NE 4th Ct have any available units?
5316 NE 4th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 NE 4th Ct have?
Some of 5316 NE 4th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 NE 4th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5316 NE 4th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 NE 4th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5316 NE 4th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 5316 NE 4th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5316 NE 4th Ct offers parking.
Does 5316 NE 4th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 NE 4th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 NE 4th Ct have a pool?
No, 5316 NE 4th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5316 NE 4th Ct have accessible units?
No, 5316 NE 4th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 NE 4th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 NE 4th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

