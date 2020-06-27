All apartments in Renton
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

5231 NE 8th PL

5231 Northeast 8th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5231 Northeast 8th Place, Renton, WA 98059
Vercello

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Renton Highlands -
Beautiful Vercello Community home. This corner lot home has lots of privacy and a fully fenced backyard. Well-lit home due to multiple skylights throughout the house. This home has Brazilian hardwood floors in the entryway, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, center island and breakfast nook. The kitchen overlooks the family with its gas FP. A formal living room completes the lower level. The upper level features a master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room complete the upper level. This home is conveniently located, a short distance to restaurants, supermarket, local shops, QFC, Safeway, local restaurants, Starbucks, bus stops, minutes to Landing, and to 405. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, last months rent and security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5023801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 NE 8th PL have any available units?
5231 NE 8th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5231 NE 8th PL have?
Some of 5231 NE 8th PL's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5231 NE 8th PL currently offering any rent specials?
5231 NE 8th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 NE 8th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 5231 NE 8th PL is pet friendly.
Does 5231 NE 8th PL offer parking?
No, 5231 NE 8th PL does not offer parking.
Does 5231 NE 8th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 NE 8th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 NE 8th PL have a pool?
No, 5231 NE 8th PL does not have a pool.
Does 5231 NE 8th PL have accessible units?
No, 5231 NE 8th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 NE 8th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5231 NE 8th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
