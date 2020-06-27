5231 NE 8th PL

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

East Renton Highlands -

Beautiful Vercello Community home. This corner lot home has lots of privacy and a fully fenced backyard. Well-lit home due to multiple skylights throughout the house. This home has Brazilian hardwood floors in the entryway, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, center island and breakfast nook. The kitchen overlooks the family with its gas FP. A formal living room completes the lower level. The upper level features a master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room complete the upper level. This home is conveniently located, a short distance to restaurants, supermarket, local shops, QFC, Safeway, local restaurants, Starbucks, bus stops, minutes to Landing, and to 405. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, last months rent and security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5023801)