Renton, WA
516 S 38th Ct
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:23 PM

516 S 38th Ct

516 S 38th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

516 S 38th Ct, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled work 95% done -- ready to move in anytime now. Situated on a large corner lot, this property is within walking distance to Valley Medical center, a diverse amount of restaurants/ other dining options, and grants easy access to highway I-167. Fresh new interior and exterior paint, new vinyl floors in the kitchen. Hardwood floors thru this house is comprised of 3 bedrooms, plus a den, 1.5 new renovated bathrooms, a laundry room, and a large eat-in-kitchen with upgraded granite counters and track lights. In the evening, enjoy a warm and relaxing dinner in the formal dining room with thermo paned windows, then cozy up by the fireplace watching the sunset through the bay windows in the living room. There's also a sliding door that leads to the patio, side yard, and backyard, a perfect landscape for gardening. The side yard and garage can accommodate for RV or boat parking, plus 2 or more additional vehicles. For high call volume, please text or send an email to confirm coming weekend appointment to view. > 12 month lease > background and credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub (3-4 times of rent)> require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of rent) > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $1500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) >FICO 640 or above >non-smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 S 38th Ct have any available units?
516 S 38th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 S 38th Ct have?
Some of 516 S 38th Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 S 38th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
516 S 38th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 S 38th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 S 38th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 516 S 38th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 516 S 38th Ct offers parking.
Does 516 S 38th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 S 38th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 S 38th Ct have a pool?
No, 516 S 38th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 516 S 38th Ct have accessible units?
No, 516 S 38th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 516 S 38th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 S 38th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
