516 S 38th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled work 95% done -- ready to move in anytime now. Situated on a large corner lot, this property is within walking distance to Valley Medical center, a diverse amount of restaurants/ other dining options, and grants easy access to highway I-167. Fresh new interior and exterior paint, new vinyl floors in the kitchen. Hardwood floors thru this house is comprised of 3 bedrooms, plus a den, 1.5 new renovated bathrooms, a laundry room, and a large eat-in-kitchen with upgraded granite counters and track lights. In the evening, enjoy a warm and relaxing dinner in the formal dining room with thermo paned windows, then cozy up by the fireplace watching the sunset through the bay windows in the living room. There's also a sliding door that leads to the patio, side yard, and backyard, a perfect landscape for gardening. The side yard and garage can accommodate for RV or boat parking, plus 2 or more additional vehicles. For high call volume, please text or send an email to confirm coming weekend appointment to view. > 12 month lease > background and credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub (3-4 times of rent)> require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of rent) > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $1500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) >FICO 640 or above >non-smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.