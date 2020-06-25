4231 North East 5th St

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Can't beat this price and water/sewer/garbage are included in rent! Close to local amenities, shopping and easy freeway access! You will be surprised at how big this condo feels. This condo is bright and warm with fresh paint and its own private patio just off the living room. The Kitchen is open to both the dining & living rooms. The master bedroom is complete with its own full bathroom & walk in closet. You pay electric. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032