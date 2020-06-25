All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 4231 North East 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
4231 North East 5th St
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:50 PM

4231 North East 5th St

4231 NE 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4231 NE 5th St, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Can't beat this price and water/sewer/garbage are included in rent! Close to local amenities, shopping and easy freeway access! You will be surprised at how big this condo feels. This condo is bright and warm with fresh paint and its own private patio just off the living room. The Kitchen is open to both the dining & living rooms. The master bedroom is complete with its own full bathroom & walk in closet. You pay electric. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 North East 5th St have any available units?
4231 North East 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 4231 North East 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
4231 North East 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 North East 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 4231 North East 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4231 North East 5th St offer parking?
No, 4231 North East 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 4231 North East 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 North East 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 North East 5th St have a pool?
No, 4231 North East 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 4231 North East 5th St have accessible units?
No, 4231 North East 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 North East 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 North East 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 North East 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4231 North East 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College