419 Morris Avenue, Unit B

Amenities
Studio House in Downtown Renton - ** ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ** Water, Sewage, Garbage and Electricity!!!
Bright and tidy living space with an off-street parking space. Walk to everything downtown Renton has to offer - coffee shops, entertainment and Bus station.
New laminate floors , full size refrigerator and full bathroom too. The home also has a nice shared backyard.
Water, Sewer, Garbage and Electric are all included in the rent!!
Move In Cost Are As Follows:
1st Months Rent: $1000.00
Security Deposit: $700.00
Pet Deposit if Applicable: $300.00 ($150.00ref./$150.00 non refundable)
No smoking
Pets on a case by case basis with increased security deposit..
Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
To view contact Cherie with Phillips Real Estate at 206 694 1732
(RLNE2240812)