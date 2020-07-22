419 Morris Avenue, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio House in Downtown Renton - ** ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ** Water, Sewage, Garbage and Electricity!!!



Bright and tidy living space with an off-street parking space. Walk to everything downtown Renton has to offer - coffee shops, entertainment and Bus station.

New laminate floors , full size refrigerator and full bathroom too. The home also has a nice shared backyard.



Water, Sewer, Garbage and Electric are all included in the rent!!



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

1st Months Rent: $1000.00

Security Deposit: $700.00

Pet Deposit if Applicable: $300.00 ($150.00ref./$150.00 non refundable)

No smoking



Pets on a case by case basis with increased security deposit..



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



To view contact Cherie with Phillips Real Estate at 206 694 1732



