Renton, WA
419 Morris Avenue, Unit B
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

419 Morris Avenue, Unit B

419 Morris Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

419 Morris Avenue South, Renton, WA 98057
South Renton

Amenities

Studio House in Downtown Renton - ** ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ** Water, Sewage, Garbage and Electricity!!!

Bright and tidy living space with an off-street parking space. Walk to everything downtown Renton has to offer - coffee shops, entertainment and Bus station.
New laminate floors , full size refrigerator and full bathroom too. The home also has a nice shared backyard.

Water, Sewer, Garbage and Electric are all included in the rent!!

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
1st Months Rent: $1000.00
Security Deposit: $700.00
Pet Deposit if Applicable: $300.00 ($150.00ref./$150.00 non refundable)
No smoking

Pets on a case by case basis with increased security deposit..

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 620 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

To view contact Cherie with Phillips Real Estate at 206 694 1732

(RLNE2240812)

