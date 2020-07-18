Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

4112 NE 27th Place Available 08/01/20 Renton Home - Available 8/1!! Welcome to this luxurious multi-level home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. High ceilings, tall windows and wide archways lets you see through the formal living room, formal dining room and into the family room and kitchen, making the home feel like one continuous living area. Attractive hardwoods flow from the entry through most of the main floor. The kitchen is a chief's dream with island, marble countertops, stainless appliances, fireplace, and a wet bar. A large deck off the family room overlooks the fenced backyard with fish pond. Upstairs the master suite boast a walk in closet and jetted tub. Two additional bedrooms plus a full bath are also located on the 2nd floor. A large bonus room that can be used to recreate a 2nd master bedroom with full bath or use as a theater room/guest room - the possibilities are endless. Custom Blinds/Blackout Shades and Central A/C are a big bonus! 3 cars attached garage. A dog 50lb or less or 1 cat is welcome with a refundable $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



To arrange a tour of this lovely home, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com. #avenueoneresidential #forleaserenton #rentonrental #coalcreekrental



