Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4112 NE 27th Place

4112 Northeast 27th Place · (425) 260-3725 ext. 2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4112 Northeast 27th Place, Renton, WA 98059
Glencoe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4112 NE 27th Place · Avail. Aug 1

$4,000

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
4112 NE 27th Place Available 08/01/20 Renton Home - Available 8/1!! Welcome to this luxurious multi-level home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. High ceilings, tall windows and wide archways lets you see through the formal living room, formal dining room and into the family room and kitchen, making the home feel like one continuous living area. Attractive hardwoods flow from the entry through most of the main floor. The kitchen is a chief's dream with island, marble countertops, stainless appliances, fireplace, and a wet bar. A large deck off the family room overlooks the fenced backyard with fish pond. Upstairs the master suite boast a walk in closet and jetted tub. Two additional bedrooms plus a full bath are also located on the 2nd floor. A large bonus room that can be used to recreate a 2nd master bedroom with full bath or use as a theater room/guest room - the possibilities are endless. Custom Blinds/Blackout Shades and Central A/C are a big bonus! 3 cars attached garage. A dog 50lb or less or 1 cat is welcome with a refundable $500 pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

To arrange a tour of this lovely home, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com. #avenueoneresidential #forleaserenton #rentonrental #coalcreekrental

(RLNE5895311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
