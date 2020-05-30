All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 3930 NE 6th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
3930 NE 6th Place
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3930 NE 6th Place

3930 Northeast 6th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3930 Northeast 6th Place, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,090-square-foot, single-family home located on the quiet and peaceful President Park neighborhood in Renton, Washington.

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2-car driveway parking.

Its spacious and airy interior features tile, carpet, and hardwood flooring; large casement windows, and suspended/recessed lightings. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth quartz countertop; center island; and appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The nice and neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, big vanity surmounted by a wide mirror and highlighted with chic lighting fixtures, and a tile-walled shower/tub combo subtly partitioned for privacy by a shower curtain.

There is installed electric and central heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided. Theres a storage area in the detached room.

The exterior feature includes a well-maintained yard and a patio --- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends. The tenant is responsible for taking care of it.

Pets are allowed. $50 pet rent per month. Max. of 2 pets either cats or dogs; 25 lbs. or below; standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, sewage, trash, gas, landscaping, cable, and Internet.

Nearby parks: Shamrock Community Park, Windsor Hills Park, and Maplewood Park.

Nearby schools:
Hazen Senior High School - 0.83 miles, 6/10
Honey Dew Elementary School - 0.23 miles, 5/10
Apollo Elementary School - 1.27 miles, 7/10
Maplewood Heights Elementary School - 1.16 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
114 - 0.1 mile
Trailhead Direct Cougar Mt. - 0.1 mile
105 - 0.1 mile
908 - 0.1 mile
111 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5038091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 NE 6th Place have any available units?
3930 NE 6th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 NE 6th Place have?
Some of 3930 NE 6th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 NE 6th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3930 NE 6th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 NE 6th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 NE 6th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3930 NE 6th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3930 NE 6th Place offers parking.
Does 3930 NE 6th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 NE 6th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 NE 6th Place have a pool?
No, 3930 NE 6th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3930 NE 6th Place have accessible units?
No, 3930 NE 6th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 NE 6th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 NE 6th Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRenton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College