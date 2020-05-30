3930 NE 6th Place

Amenities

Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,090-square-foot, single-family home located on the quiet and peaceful President Park neighborhood in Renton, Washington.



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2-car driveway parking.



Its spacious and airy interior features tile, carpet, and hardwood flooring; large casement windows, and suspended/recessed lightings. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth quartz countertop; center island; and appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The nice and neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, big vanity surmounted by a wide mirror and highlighted with chic lighting fixtures, and a tile-walled shower/tub combo subtly partitioned for privacy by a shower curtain.



There is installed electric and central heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided. Theres a storage area in the detached room.



The exterior feature includes a well-maintained yard and a patio --- perfect for hanging out with the family or friends. The tenant is responsible for taking care of it.



Pets are allowed. $50 pet rent per month. Max. of 2 pets either cats or dogs; 25 lbs. or below; standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, sewage, trash, gas, landscaping, cable, and Internet.



Nearby parks: Shamrock Community Park, Windsor Hills Park, and Maplewood Park.



Nearby schools:

Hazen Senior High School - 0.83 miles, 6/10

Honey Dew Elementary School - 0.23 miles, 5/10

Apollo Elementary School - 1.27 miles, 7/10

Maplewood Heights Elementary School - 1.16 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

114 - 0.1 mile

Trailhead Direct Cougar Mt. - 0.1 mile

105 - 0.1 mile

908 - 0.1 mile

111 - 0.3 mile



