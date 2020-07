Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

302 Chelan Ave NE Available 10/19/19 Fantastic and Private corner unit - Newer 2 bed/2.5 bath with soaring ceilings and huge, private deck in back! Open floor plan with large kitchen completely open to family room, soaring ceiling and lg windows. Upstairs there are two master bedrooms both with soaring ceilings, lg windows and their own bath! Corner unit and two car garage with storage.



(RLNE5196294)