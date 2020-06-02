2918 NE 8th St

Amenities
Newly remodeled and Nestled away in the Renton Highlands, this spacious 1200 sq foot duplex features 2 bedrooms located on the second floor, 1.5 baths and attached garage.
Downstairs features charming fireplace in cozy living room. Plenty of additional parking available for Holiday visitors.
Galley style kitchen with dishwasher. Huge backyard and play area. This will not last long- act now!
Big Yard
Dish Washer
Fridge
New Flooring
Range
Up Dated
Washer / Dryer
Wood Flooring