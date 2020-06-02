All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 2918 NE 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
2918 NE 8th St
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

2918 NE 8th St

2918 Northeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Sunset
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2918 Northeast 8th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e18c21c0b6 ----
Newly remodeled and Nestled away in the Renton Highlands, this spacious 1200 sq foot duplex features 2 bedrooms located on the second floor, 1.5 baths and attached garage.

Downstairs features charming fireplace in cozy living room. Plenty of additional parking available for Holiday visitors.

Galley style kitchen with dishwasher. Huge backyard and play area. This will not last long- act now!

Big Yard
Dish Washer
Fridge
New Flooring
Range
Up Dated
Washer / Dryer
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 NE 8th St have any available units?
2918 NE 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 NE 8th St have?
Some of 2918 NE 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 NE 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
2918 NE 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 NE 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 2918 NE 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2918 NE 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 2918 NE 8th St offers parking.
Does 2918 NE 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 NE 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 NE 8th St have a pool?
No, 2918 NE 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 2918 NE 8th St have accessible units?
No, 2918 NE 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 NE 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 NE 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College