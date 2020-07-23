All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:26 AM

2610 NE 21st St

2610 Northeast 21st Street · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2610 Northeast 21st Street, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2610 NE 21st St · Avail. Jul 25

$2,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
2610 NE 21st St Available 07/25/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Kennydale Highlands, Renton - This newer home community enjoys easy I-405 access for a quick commute to Bellevue & downtown. Formal living & dining, butler's pantry, gourmet island kitchen & nook open to family room warmed by stone hearth fireplace. The luxury master boasts: fireplace, his & her vanity, tile surround shower & spa tub, walk-in closet & circular access thru laundry room. Plus huge bonus loft, extra storage & fully fenced & landscaped! Renton SD.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/ adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with an additional fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4144398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 NE 21st St have any available units?
2610 NE 21st St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 NE 21st St have?
Some of 2610 NE 21st St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 NE 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
2610 NE 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 NE 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 NE 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 2610 NE 21st St offer parking?
No, 2610 NE 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 2610 NE 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 NE 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 NE 21st St have a pool?
No, 2610 NE 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 2610 NE 21st St have accessible units?
No, 2610 NE 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 NE 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 NE 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
