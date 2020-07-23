Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets hot tub fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

2610 NE 21st St Available 07/25/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Kennydale Highlands, Renton - This newer home community enjoys easy I-405 access for a quick commute to Bellevue & downtown. Formal living & dining, butler's pantry, gourmet island kitchen & nook open to family room warmed by stone hearth fireplace. The luxury master boasts: fireplace, his & her vanity, tile surround shower & spa tub, walk-in closet & circular access thru laundry room. Plus huge bonus loft, extra storage & fully fenced & landscaped! Renton SD.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/ adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking and pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with an additional fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4144398)