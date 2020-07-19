2400 North East 27th Street

Amenities

Beautiful and cozy home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available May 15th. This charming home in supreme location features spacious kitchen and dining area combo, and fully fenced backyard. Fully fenced &amp; private backyard with large storage shed. New interior paint, carpet, trim. Living room offers floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Landscaping tenant's responsibility, can roll into rent for additional $125-$175/month for professional landscaping. Kennydale Elementary, McKnight Middle, Hazen Senior High. May Creek Park, Kennydale Lions Park Live conveniently close to the freeway, The Landing shopping center, park and ride, and more. Rent: $1795/month, Deposit: $2000,Landscape Option $175/mo Admin Fee: $157,Application Fee:$45 per adult applicant screened for credit,criminal,and background check.Renters Insurance Required.Income Requirement:3X household gross monthly income, Dog under 35lbs on case by case basis, Pet rent $25/mo, Pet Deposit: $250.00/pet. Contact Lien 206-779-6789