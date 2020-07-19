All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 2400 North East 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
2400 North East 27th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2400 North East 27th Street

2400 NE 27th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Kennydale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2400 NE 27th St, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful and cozy home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available May 15th. This charming home in supreme location features spacious kitchen and dining area combo, and fully fenced backyard. Fully fenced &amp;amp; private backyard with large storage shed. New interior paint, carpet, trim. Living room offers floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Landscaping tenant's responsibility, can roll into rent for additional $125-$175/month for professional landscaping. Kennydale Elementary, McKnight Middle, Hazen Senior High. May Creek Park, Kennydale Lions Park Live conveniently close to the freeway, The Landing shopping center, park and ride, and more. Rent: $1795/month, Deposit: $2000,Landscape Option $175/mo Admin Fee: $157,Application Fee:$45 per adult applicant screened for credit,criminal,and background check.Renters Insurance Required.Income Requirement:3X household gross monthly income, Dog under 35lbs on case by case basis, Pet rent $25/mo, Pet Deposit: $250.00/pet. Contact Lien 206-779-6789

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 North East 27th Street have any available units?
2400 North East 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 2400 North East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2400 North East 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 North East 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 North East 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2400 North East 27th Street offer parking?
No, 2400 North East 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2400 North East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 North East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 North East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 2400 North East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2400 North East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 2400 North East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 North East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 North East 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 North East 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 North East 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College