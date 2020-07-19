All apartments in Renton
208 Orcas Pl SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 Orcas Pl SE

208 Orcas Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

208 Orcas Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98059
Maplewood Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Beautifully Maintained Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - ***House Showing Sunday January 27th 10:00am- 11:00am***

This beautiful home offers a 2 story entry with hardwood floors, and formal living & dining rooms, a spacious Kitchen with an eating nook, a family room with built in cabinets around a gas burning fireplace. 4 bedrooms and an additional bonus room. The lovely master suite provides a soaking tub, double tile vanity and a generous walk-in closet. This home is adjacent to a large, beautiful HOA maintained park. Close to schools, Shopping & freeway access. A must see!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#947

(RLNE4650466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Orcas Pl SE have any available units?
208 Orcas Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Orcas Pl SE have?
Some of 208 Orcas Pl SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Orcas Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
208 Orcas Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Orcas Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Orcas Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 208 Orcas Pl SE offer parking?
No, 208 Orcas Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 208 Orcas Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Orcas Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Orcas Pl SE have a pool?
No, 208 Orcas Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 208 Orcas Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 208 Orcas Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Orcas Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Orcas Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
