208 Orcas Pl SE

Beautifully Maintained Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - ***House Showing Sunday January 27th 10:00am- 11:00am***
This beautiful home offers a 2 story entry with hardwood floors, and formal living & dining rooms, a spacious Kitchen with an eating nook, a family room with built in cabinets around a gas burning fireplace. 4 bedrooms and an additional bonus room. The lovely master suite provides a soaking tub, double tile vanity and a generous walk-in closet. This home is adjacent to a large, beautiful HOA maintained park. Close to schools, Shopping & freeway access. A must see!
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#947
(RLNE4650466)