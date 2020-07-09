2058 SE 8th Place

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4a5011010 ----
Lovely home in quiet gated community. Large, fully fenced back yard and with great deck for entertaining. Back yard overlooks greenbelt, very peaceful. Nice open floorplan for living and dining area with easy care laminate hardwood flooring. Beautiful tiled gas fireplace in living room. Well designed large galley style kitchen with built-in breakfast nook, great space for informal dining. Convenient half bath on main floor as well. Master bedroom overlooks back yard, .75 master bath has been upgraded with some nice designer touches. Two generous sized guest bedrooms plus a full guest bath complete the upstairs. Washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage. Community features play areas, walking trails. Easy access to freeways, shopping and dining. Small pet (under 30 lbs.) may be permitted with prior approval and additional deposit.
YEAR BUILT: 1987
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Gated Community
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Tiffany Park | Middle/Jr High: Nelson | High: Lindbergh
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
2 car garage and driveway
HEATING
Gas heat
UTILITIES INCLUDED
None
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
No
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2050 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted | Case by Case - Small Dogs Only
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30 lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties