Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

2058 SE 8th Place

2058 Southeast 8th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2058 Southeast 8th Place, Renton, WA 98055
Falcon Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4a5011010 ----
Lovely home in quiet gated community. Large, fully fenced back yard and with great deck for entertaining. Back yard overlooks greenbelt, very peaceful. Nice open floorplan for living and dining area with easy care laminate hardwood flooring. Beautiful tiled gas fireplace in living room. Well designed large galley style kitchen with built-in breakfast nook, great space for informal dining. Convenient half bath on main floor as well. Master bedroom overlooks back yard, .75 master bath has been upgraded with some nice designer touches. Two generous sized guest bedrooms plus a full guest bath complete the upstairs. Washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage. Community features play areas, walking trails. Easy access to freeways, shopping and dining. Small pet (under 30 lbs.) may be permitted with prior approval and additional deposit.

YEAR BUILT: 1987

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Gated Community

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Tiffany Park | Middle/Jr High: Nelson | High: Lindbergh

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 car garage and driveway

HEATING
Gas heat

UTILITIES INCLUDED
None

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
No

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2050 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted | Case by Case - Small Dogs Only
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30 lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

