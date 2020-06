Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now! In Falcon Ridge HOA a well maintained 3bed/2.5bath, 1530 SF, 2-story home in a gated community. This home features a wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, breakfast nook and pantry. Master includes en suite bath and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer included. 2-car garage with electric opener. Private, park-like backyard and driveway parking. Up to two pets under 25lbs with a $500-$700 deposit will be considered.