200 S 48th St

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome available now in Talbot Hill’s Ashburn gated community. This unit offers an open floor plan with airy entryway, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, gas fireplace and all appliances. There is also a small outdoor space off the main living area. All three bedrooms are on the upper level and carpeted. The large master bedroom has a private bathroom. Ample storage throughout unit. Separate laundry room leads to the single car garage. Water/sewer service included in rent. Community amenities include a club house and athletic court.



Link to video: https://youtu.be/HJ-oMvmdgao



Terms: 1st & $2500 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management