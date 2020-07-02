All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:25 PM

200 S 48th St

200 South 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 South 48th Street, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome available now in Talbot Hill’s Ashburn gated community. This unit offers an open floor plan with airy entryway, gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, gas fireplace and all appliances. There is also a small outdoor space off the main living area. All three bedrooms are on the upper level and carpeted. The large master bedroom has a private bathroom. Ample storage throughout unit. Separate laundry room leads to the single car garage. Water/sewer service included in rent. Community amenities include a club house and athletic court.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/HJ-oMvmdgao

Terms: 1st & $2500 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S 48th St have any available units?
200 S 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 S 48th St have?
Some of 200 S 48th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 S 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
200 S 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 200 S 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 200 S 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 200 S 48th St offers parking.
Does 200 S 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 S 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S 48th St have a pool?
No, 200 S 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 200 S 48th St have accessible units?
No, 200 S 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 S 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.

