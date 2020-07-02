17117 116th Ave Se

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated 2 level 3-bedroom townhome with a private fenced backyard that backs to a greenbelt. The living room is filled with natural light with a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Open-concept kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertop with overhang on the kitchen peninsula for breakfast bar. The townhouse has brand new stainless appliances & full sized Samsung washer/dryer. On the 2nd floor, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, two spacious bright bedrooms with full wall closets, and a fully updated bathroom. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a brand new fully renovated unit.



Monthly rent includes the following:

- 1 reserved parking space

- Water, sewer & garbage



Applicant Requirements:

- 700+ credit score

- Monthly income equal to 3x of monthly rent

- No prior evictions

- No criminal records

- No smoking



Features and Amenities:

In Unit Washer/Dryer, Dedicated Parking Spot, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Master Walk-In Closet, Private Yard



Proximity:

- Easy access to both I405 and I167

- 5 minutes to Fairwood Shopping Center

- 15 minutes to Westfield Southcenter Mall