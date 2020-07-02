All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 17117 116th Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
17117 116th Ave Se
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:07 AM

17117 116th Ave Se

17117 116th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Cascade
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17117 116th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated 2 level 3-bedroom townhome with a private fenced backyard that backs to a greenbelt. The living room is filled with natural light with a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Open-concept kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertop with overhang on the kitchen peninsula for breakfast bar. The townhouse has brand new stainless appliances & full sized Samsung washer/dryer. On the 2nd floor, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, two spacious bright bedrooms with full wall closets, and a fully updated bathroom. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a brand new fully renovated unit.

Monthly rent includes the following:
- 1 reserved parking space
- Water, sewer & garbage

Applicant Requirements:
- 700+ credit score
- Monthly income equal to 3x of monthly rent
- No prior evictions
- No criminal records
- No smoking

Features and Amenities:
In Unit Washer/Dryer, Dedicated Parking Spot, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Master Walk-In Closet, Private Yard

Proximity:
- Easy access to both I405 and I167
- 5 minutes to Fairwood Shopping Center
- 15 minutes to Westfield Southcenter Mall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17117 116th Ave Se have any available units?
17117 116th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17117 116th Ave Se have?
Some of 17117 116th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17117 116th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
17117 116th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17117 116th Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 17117 116th Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 17117 116th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 17117 116th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 17117 116th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17117 116th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17117 116th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 17117 116th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 17117 116th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 17117 116th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 17117 116th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17117 116th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College