17117 116th Ave Se

Amenities
Beautifully updated 2 level 3-bedroom townhome with a private fenced backyard that backs to a greenbelt. The living room is filled with natural light with a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Open-concept kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertop with overhang on the kitchen peninsula for breakfast bar. The townhouse has brand new stainless appliances & full sized Samsung washer/dryer. On the 2nd floor, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, two spacious bright bedrooms with full wall closets, and a fully updated bathroom. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in a brand new fully renovated unit.
Monthly rent includes the following:
- 1 reserved parking space
- Water, sewer & garbage
Applicant Requirements:
- 700+ credit score
- Monthly income equal to 3x of monthly rent
- No prior evictions
- No criminal records
- No smoking
Features and Amenities:
In Unit Washer/Dryer, Dedicated Parking Spot, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Master Walk-In Closet, Private Yard
Proximity:
- Easy access to both I405 and I167
- 5 minutes to Fairwood Shopping Center
- 15 minutes to Westfield Southcenter Mall