Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1613 Field Ave NE

1613 Field Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Field Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98059
Summerwind

Amenities

Property Amenities
1613 Field Ave NE Available 08/09/19 Luxury Home in the Renton Highlands - This beautiful home boasts three bedrooms, 3 baths, a den and huge living areas. Master suite features 5pc bath & walk-in closet. Great neighborhood with easy access to I-405, downtown Bellevue, I-90. Close to The Landing, Boeing and Gene Coulon Park

Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas) and must maintain landscaping.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/09/2019

#304

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2637939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Field Ave NE have any available units?
1613 Field Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 1613 Field Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Field Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Field Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Field Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1613 Field Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1613 Field Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Field Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Field Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Field Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1613 Field Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Field Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1613 Field Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Field Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Field Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Field Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Field Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
