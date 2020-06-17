Amenities

1613 Field Ave NE Available 08/09/19 Luxury Home in the Renton Highlands - This beautiful home boasts three bedrooms, 3 baths, a den and huge living areas. Master suite features 5pc bath & walk-in closet. Great neighborhood with easy access to I-405, downtown Bellevue, I-90. Close to The Landing, Boeing and Gene Coulon Park



Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas) and must maintain landscaping.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 08/09/2019



#304



No Pets Allowed



