Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

150 Oakesdale Ave SW Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous and open remodeled - Gorgeous 3 bed with gleaming hardwood floors throughout with remodeled gorgeous kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Huge gorgeous windows let sunshine stream in the large family room and dining room. Downstairs has den that could be used as a 4th bed and a huge rec room with built in desks. In addition to all the livable space, there is a ton of storage rooms in the home PLUS 2 car garage. Amazing location with easy freeway access to both I5 and 405.



