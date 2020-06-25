All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

150 Oakesdale Ave SW

150 Oakesdale Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

150 Oakesdale Avenue Southwest, Renton, WA 98057
Earlington Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
150 Oakesdale Ave SW Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous and open remodeled - Gorgeous 3 bed with gleaming hardwood floors throughout with remodeled gorgeous kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Huge gorgeous windows let sunshine stream in the large family room and dining room. Downstairs has den that could be used as a 4th bed and a huge rec room with built in desks. In addition to all the livable space, there is a ton of storage rooms in the home PLUS 2 car garage. Amazing location with easy freeway access to both I5 and 405.

(RLNE4832902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Oakesdale Ave SW have any available units?
150 Oakesdale Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Oakesdale Ave SW have?
Some of 150 Oakesdale Ave SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Oakesdale Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
150 Oakesdale Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Oakesdale Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Oakesdale Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 150 Oakesdale Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 150 Oakesdale Ave SW offers parking.
Does 150 Oakesdale Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Oakesdale Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Oakesdale Ave SW have a pool?
No, 150 Oakesdale Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 150 Oakesdale Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 150 Oakesdale Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Oakesdale Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Oakesdale Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
