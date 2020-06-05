12916 South East 162nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler in Renton in the Fairwood area with No stairs, big backyard and new flooring. The galley style kitchen features modern wood cabinetry and hardware, granite counters and stunning hardwood flooring that flows throughout the house. The dining area opens up to the living room with large windows and a cozy wood burning fireplace. Generous bedrooms with ample closet space and a gorgeous bathroom round off this delightful home. Great commuter location. Additional features include fenced yard with a beautiful deck and 1 car Garage. Pets accepted case by case bases with a pet deposit. Available Now, showings appointments are available this week, contact us @ Renters Warehouse for your private showing appointment today.