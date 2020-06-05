All apartments in Renton
12916 South East 162nd St
Last updated December 1 2019 at 5:58 PM

12916 South East 162nd St

12916 SE 162nd St · No Longer Available
Location

12916 SE 162nd St, Renton, WA 98058

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler in Renton in the Fairwood area with No stairs, big backyard and new flooring. The galley style kitchen features modern wood cabinetry and hardware, granite counters and stunning hardwood flooring that flows throughout the house. The dining area opens up to the living room with large windows and a cozy wood burning fireplace. Generous bedrooms with ample closet space and a gorgeous bathroom round off this delightful home. Great commuter location. Additional features include fenced yard with a beautiful deck and 1 car Garage. Pets accepted case by case bases with a pet deposit. Available Now, showings appointments are available this week, contact us @ Renters Warehouse for your private showing appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12916 South East 162nd St have any available units?
12916 South East 162nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12916 South East 162nd St have?
Some of 12916 South East 162nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12916 South East 162nd St currently offering any rent specials?
12916 South East 162nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12916 South East 162nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12916 South East 162nd St is pet friendly.
Does 12916 South East 162nd St offer parking?
Yes, 12916 South East 162nd St offers parking.
Does 12916 South East 162nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12916 South East 162nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12916 South East 162nd St have a pool?
No, 12916 South East 162nd St does not have a pool.
Does 12916 South East 162nd St have accessible units?
No, 12916 South East 162nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 12916 South East 162nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12916 South East 162nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

