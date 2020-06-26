All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1112 N 29th St

1112 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 North 29th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Amenities

1112 N 29th St Available 07/05/19 Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Kennydale - Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick rambler in the Kennydale area of Renton. Located just a few blocks from Lake Washington & Kennydale Beach Park, with easy access to I-405. Hardwood floors throughout most of home. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining area & kitchen with lots of cabinet space & all appliances. Separate den/office area. Washer/dryer included. Heat pump & A/C. Partially fenced backyard with large storage building. One car carport.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Small pet conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4939954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 N 29th St have any available units?
1112 N 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 N 29th St have?
Some of 1112 N 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 N 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
1112 N 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 N 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 N 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 1112 N 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 1112 N 29th St offers parking.
Does 1112 N 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 N 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 N 29th St have a pool?
No, 1112 N 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 1112 N 29th St have accessible units?
No, 1112 N 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 N 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 N 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
