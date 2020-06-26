Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1112 N 29th St Available 07/05/19 Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Kennydale - Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick rambler in the Kennydale area of Renton. Located just a few blocks from Lake Washington & Kennydale Beach Park, with easy access to I-405. Hardwood floors throughout most of home. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining area & kitchen with lots of cabinet space & all appliances. Separate den/office area. Washer/dryer included. Heat pump & A/C. Partially fenced backyard with large storage building. One car carport.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Small pet conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4939954)