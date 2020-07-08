All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast

106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2560sqft 2 story home in Liberty Ridge neighborhood of Renton Highlands 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with new hardwood floors, formal living, formal dining, family room, huge loft that could be an additional bedroom. Backyard and Open kitchen make entertaining fun. Located in wonderful community with multiple parks and lawns. Great Location within minutes of Gene Coulon Beach Park - Lk WA, I-405, bus routes, Boeing, Paccar, The Landing, Issaquah and Bellevue. 2 car garage with storage shelves. Rental Features:Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range/Oven and MicrowaveTiled Patio YardWasher, Dryer,
Walk-in Pantry.
Walk-in closets in all bedrooms,
5 piece Master Bath
Fireplace Gas Heating

Deposit one month's rent
Utilities by tenant
Available : 23rd May 2019.
If Interested, Apply Online!
http://www.rentalexpress.com/apply/property/200018
For more information call Sid @ 206 745 2160 or email rentals.eastside@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast have any available units?
106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College