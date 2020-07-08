106 Glennwood Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Beautiful 2560sqft 2 story home in Liberty Ridge neighborhood of Renton Highlands 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with new hardwood floors, formal living, formal dining, family room, huge loft that could be an additional bedroom. Backyard and Open kitchen make entertaining fun. Located in wonderful community with multiple parks and lawns. Great Location within minutes of Gene Coulon Beach Park - Lk WA, I-405, bus routes, Boeing, Paccar, The Landing, Issaquah and Bellevue. 2 car garage with storage shelves. Rental Features:Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range/Oven and MicrowaveTiled Patio YardWasher, Dryer,

Walk-in Pantry.

Walk-in closets in all bedrooms,

5 piece Master Bath

Fireplace Gas Heating



Deposit one month's rent

Utilities by tenant

Available : 23rd May 2019.

For more information call Sid @ 206 745 2160 or email rentals.eastside@gmail.com