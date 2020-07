Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar courtyard guest parking online portal playground smoke-free community

Located on 14 acres of grassy, wooded surroundings in a quiet residential neighborhood, Olde Redmond Place Apartments offer spectacular views of the Cascade Mountains and downtown Redmond, WA. Our apartment homes feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and in-home washers and dryers. Residents will enjoy the convenience of our newly remodeled fitness center, tennis courts and heated outdoor swimming pool. Nearby Marymoor Park also offers year round events and festivals. Call today to schedule a tour of our apartments in Redmond, WA.