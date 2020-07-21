All apartments in Redmond
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

8908 171st Ave NE

8908 171st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8908 171st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AC!!! -
Great Education Hill property in a great neighborhood! An open design that includes the kitchen, dining area & family room. There living with wood burning FP is conveniently located off the dining area. There are three bedrooms and a full bath. The beautiful backyard is easily accessed from sliders off the dining area and the family room. The W/D are located just off the family room. Great Redmond location close to the Microsoft campus, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park and an easy commute to Bellevue, Kirkland and Seattle. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5001859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 171st Ave NE have any available units?
8908 171st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 8908 171st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8908 171st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 171st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8908 171st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 8908 171st Ave NE offer parking?
No, 8908 171st Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 8908 171st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8908 171st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 171st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8908 171st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8908 171st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8908 171st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 171st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8908 171st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8908 171st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8908 171st Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
