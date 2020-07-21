8908 171st Ave NE

Amenities

Great Education Hill property in a great neighborhood! An open design that includes the kitchen, dining area & family room. There living with wood burning FP is conveniently located off the dining area. There are three bedrooms and a full bath. The beautiful backyard is easily accessed from sliders off the dining area and the family room. The W/D are located just off the family room. Great Redmond location close to the Microsoft campus, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park and an easy commute to Bellevue, Kirkland and Seattle. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



