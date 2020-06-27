8619 170th Ct Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly desirable, large and amazing home in popular Education Hill. The home is comfortably situated on a quiet cul-de-sac for peace, quite, and serenity. Sun-filled rooms and an open, flowing floor plan. Very spacious family room with classic fireplace on main floor and large recreation room on the bright basement. Large and bright recreation room in the daylight basement with tall ceiling. Five bedrooms plus a sixth den - a lot of bonus space for exercise/storage/musical instrument. Newly refinished hardwood floor in 2018. Amazing geo-thermal heat system for fantastic heating efficiency. 2 car garage with built-in storage. Minutes to Redmond downtown, Seattle, Kirkland and Bellevue. Greenbelt in the front and a good size deck in back make both sides of the home comfortable and private. Easy walking distance to top schools and parks and close to all of Redmond's fantastic amenities. You will like the home when you visit it. Tenants pay 1st month and last month rent plus one month security deposit (refundable). There is a move-in fee of $300. Additional pet deposit and fee required.



For interested party, please email blancforu@gmail.com directly to schedule showing. Please do not respond to solicited email and do not believe any Ads about this listing in Craigslist to avoid scam .