Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:21 AM

8619 170th Ct Ne

8619 170th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8619 170th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Highly desirable, large and amazing home in popular Education Hill. The home is comfortably situated on a quiet cul-de-sac for peace, quite, and serenity. Sun-filled rooms and an open, flowing floor plan. Very spacious family room with classic fireplace on main floor and large recreation room on the bright basement. Large and bright recreation room in the daylight basement with tall ceiling. Five bedrooms plus a sixth den - a lot of bonus space for exercise/storage/musical instrument. Newly refinished hardwood floor in 2018. Amazing geo-thermal heat system for fantastic heating efficiency. 2 car garage with built-in storage. Minutes to Redmond downtown, Seattle, Kirkland and Bellevue. Greenbelt in the front and a good size deck in back make both sides of the home comfortable and private. Easy walking distance to top schools and parks and close to all of Redmond's fantastic amenities. You will like the home when you visit it. Tenants pay 1st month and last month rent plus one month security deposit (refundable). There is a move-in fee of $300. Additional pet deposit and fee required.

For interested party, please email blancforu@gmail.com directly to schedule showing. Please do not respond to solicited email and do not believe any Ads about this listing in Craigslist to avoid scam .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8619 170th Ct Ne have any available units?
8619 170th Ct Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8619 170th Ct Ne have?
Some of 8619 170th Ct Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8619 170th Ct Ne currently offering any rent specials?
8619 170th Ct Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8619 170th Ct Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 8619 170th Ct Ne is pet friendly.
Does 8619 170th Ct Ne offer parking?
Yes, 8619 170th Ct Ne offers parking.
Does 8619 170th Ct Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8619 170th Ct Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8619 170th Ct Ne have a pool?
No, 8619 170th Ct Ne does not have a pool.
Does 8619 170th Ct Ne have accessible units?
No, 8619 170th Ct Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 8619 170th Ct Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8619 170th Ct Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 8619 170th Ct Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8619 170th Ct Ne has units with air conditioning.
