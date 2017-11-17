Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Redmond/Kirkland. 8534 139th Ave NE. Rose Hill. 2 bed, 2.25 bath, 1300sqft Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com



VIDEO TOUR! Elegant Townhome close to the heart of downtown Kirkland & Redmond! Designer touches throughout. Open floor plan offers an abundance of light accenting the home. Dining area and Living room with cozy fireplace. Master Suite has 2 built-in closets & private bath. Patio overlooks your very own greenbelt. 1 car garage with lots of shelving. Peaceful deck, trails & community park. Ideal central location, minutes to Microsoft, Google, I-405, shopping, Willows Golf Course. Lake WA schools!



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



