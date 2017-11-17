All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 8534 139th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
8534 139th Ave NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

8534 139th Ave NE

8534 139th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8534 139th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Redmond/Kirkland. 8534 139th Ave NE. Rose Hill. 2 bed, 2.25 bath, 1300sqft Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

VIDEO TOUR! Elegant Townhome close to the heart of downtown Kirkland & Redmond! Designer touches throughout. Open floor plan offers an abundance of light accenting the home. Dining area and Living room with cozy fireplace. Master Suite has 2 built-in closets & private bath. Patio overlooks your very own greenbelt. 1 car garage with lots of shelving. Peaceful deck, trails & community park. Ideal central location, minutes to Microsoft, Google, I-405, shopping, Willows Golf Course. Lake WA schools!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/107254006

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8534 139th Ave NE have any available units?
8534 139th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8534 139th Ave NE have?
Some of 8534 139th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8534 139th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8534 139th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8534 139th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 8534 139th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8534 139th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8534 139th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8534 139th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8534 139th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8534 139th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8534 139th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8534 139th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8534 139th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8534 139th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8534 139th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8534 139th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8534 139th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr
Redmond, WA 98053
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College