8312 140th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Redmond/Kirkland Excellent location, 1 level home with large yard. Walk to Bus Line. - Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.

Perfect location in this one level home that sits on the Redmond/Kirkland border in Wills Creek Park Neighborhood.

* Under 3 miles to Microsoft.

* Short walk to Bus in all directions including Bus to Microsoft that leaves every 10 minutes.

* 1.5 miles to Downtown Redmond with many shops and excellent restaurants.

* 2.5 miles to Downtown Kirkland Waterfront.

* Easy access to 520

* Lake Washington School District, schools are under 2 miles away.

* Hardwood floors throughout.

* Living room, Kitchen and Dining room are one open area.

* The kitchen is nice and open and features plenty of cabinet and counter space.

* Stackable Washer and Dryer

* Carport for parking and dry storage.

* The back yard is nice and private with a concrete patio.

* Extra parking on back driveway.

Pets will be considered (not fenced yard). Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.



(RLNE4079553)