All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 8312 140th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
8312 140th Ave NE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

8312 140th Ave NE

8312 140th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Willows-Rose Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8312 140th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Redmond/Kirkland Excellent location, 1 level home with large yard. Walk to Bus Line. - Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.
Perfect location in this one level home that sits on the Redmond/Kirkland border in Wills Creek Park Neighborhood.
* Under 3 miles to Microsoft.
* Short walk to Bus in all directions including Bus to Microsoft that leaves every 10 minutes.
* 1.5 miles to Downtown Redmond with many shops and excellent restaurants.
* 2.5 miles to Downtown Kirkland Waterfront.
* Easy access to 520
* Lake Washington School District, schools are under 2 miles away.
* Hardwood floors throughout.
* Living room, Kitchen and Dining room are one open area.
* The kitchen is nice and open and features plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* Stackable Washer and Dryer
* Carport for parking and dry storage.
* The back yard is nice and private with a concrete patio.
* Extra parking on back driveway.
Pets will be considered (not fenced yard). Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.

(RLNE4079553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 140th Ave NE have any available units?
8312 140th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8312 140th Ave NE have?
Some of 8312 140th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 140th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8312 140th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 140th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 140th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 8312 140th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8312 140th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8312 140th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8312 140th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 140th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8312 140th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8312 140th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8312 140th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 140th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 140th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 140th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 140th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
16550 NE 79th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
red160
16015 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College