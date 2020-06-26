8312 140th Ave NE

Amenities
Redmond/Kirkland Excellent location, 1 level home with large yard. Walk to Bus Line. - Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.
Perfect location in this one level home that sits on the Redmond/Kirkland border in Wills Creek Park Neighborhood.
* Under 3 miles to Microsoft.
* Short walk to Bus in all directions including Bus to Microsoft that leaves every 10 minutes.
* 1.5 miles to Downtown Redmond with many shops and excellent restaurants.
* 2.5 miles to Downtown Kirkland Waterfront.
* Easy access to 520
* Lake Washington School District, schools are under 2 miles away.
* Hardwood floors throughout.
* Living room, Kitchen and Dining room are one open area.
* The kitchen is nice and open and features plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* Stackable Washer and Dryer
* Carport for parking and dry storage.
* The back yard is nice and private with a concrete patio.
* Extra parking on back driveway.
Pets will be considered (not fenced yard). Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.
(RLNE4079553)