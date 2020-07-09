Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

7114 134th Ave NE Available 06/01/20 Kirkland Rose Hill Convenience-4 bedroom home - This is a video tour of the property. https://youtu.be/BCGnonACm0s

Resident will move out by end of May. House will be cleaned and carpet will be cleaned.



Lovely 4 Bed 2 Bath . Open concept with updated kitchen including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Private, fully fenced backyard, large deck ideal for entertaining that backs to a greenbelt. Minutes to Microsoft/downtown Redmond & Kirkland. Move-in ready & waiting for you!



It is available first week in June. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781401)