6903 133rd Ct Ne

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come rent a beautiful, contemporary craftsman home located in the desirable South Rose Hill neighborhood! The home has updated flooring and doors, heat pump, new paint, a covered porch, new carpet, and a newly remodeled second bath. The floor plan is open with lots of natural light. French doors also lead out to a huge deck overlooking a fenced in backyard with some shade from trees- it is great for families and entertaining!



The home location is great, walking distance to parks and shops with all the necessary family conveniences. It is a very quick drive from 405, many office locations, award winning schools, and the Kirkland waterfront. If you are looking for more adventure, hiking/trails, lakes, mountains, and Seattle/Bellevue are all within easy reach.



The home was purchased and maintained by a family who has cared for it as their own and would want to live there themselves given the convenience; we hope it will be a great fit for you as well!



Make an appointment to view the home or tour the home virtually using the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3aQCWFGe4wX