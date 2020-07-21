All apartments in Redmond
Last updated February 23 2020 at 8:07 AM

6903 133rd Ct Ne

6903 133rd Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6903 133rd Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come rent a beautiful, contemporary craftsman home located in the desirable South Rose Hill neighborhood! The home has updated flooring and doors, heat pump, new paint, a covered porch, new carpet, and a newly remodeled second bath. The floor plan is open with lots of natural light. French doors also lead out to a huge deck overlooking a fenced in backyard with some shade from trees- it is great for families and entertaining!

The home location is great, walking distance to parks and shops with all the necessary family conveniences. It is a very quick drive from 405, many office locations, award winning schools, and the Kirkland waterfront. If you are looking for more adventure, hiking/trails, lakes, mountains, and Seattle/Bellevue are all within easy reach.

The home was purchased and maintained by a family who has cared for it as their own and would want to live there themselves given the convenience; we hope it will be a great fit for you as well!

Make an appointment to view the home or tour the home virtually using the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3aQCWFGe4wX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

