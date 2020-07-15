6626 140th Place Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

$300 One-Time Move-in Discount for prospects who submit an application and sign the lease on or before July 31, 2019!



Come and see this nice single-family home located on the peaceful Grass Lawn neighborhood in Redmond, Washington now!



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.



The spacious 2,700-square-foot home also comes with an attached garage plus driveway parking.



The bright and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood flooring, high vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace in the living room. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The spacious bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathrooms, neat and cozy.



The home is installed with double pane/storm windows and forced-air heater for climate control.



There are also in-unit washer and dryer available which are included in the rent.



Owner prefers no pets but still negotiable with a $500 pet deposit and $50 pet rent.



Its exterior has a deck and a fenced yard --- perfect R& R or outdoor activities with the family and friends.



No smoking on the property.



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Nearby parks: Grass Lawn Park, Spiritbrook Park, and Snyders Corner Park.



Nearby Schools:

Lake Washington High School - 1.45 miles, 10/10

Benjamin Rush Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 9/10

Rose Hill Middle School - 0.46 miles, 8/10

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School - 1.02 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

245 - 0.0 mile

889 - 0.1 mile

244 - 0.4 mile

221 - 0.4 mile

B Line - 0.4 mile



