All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 6626 140th Place Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
6626 140th Place Northeast
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

6626 140th Place Northeast

6626 140th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6626 140th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$300 One-Time Move-in Discount for prospects who submit an application and sign the lease on or before July 31, 2019!

Come and see this nice single-family home located on the peaceful Grass Lawn neighborhood in Redmond, Washington now!

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The spacious 2,700-square-foot home also comes with an attached garage plus driveway parking.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood flooring, high vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace in the living room. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The spacious bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathrooms, neat and cozy.

The home is installed with double pane/storm windows and forced-air heater for climate control.

There are also in-unit washer and dryer available which are included in the rent.

Owner prefers no pets but still negotiable with a $500 pet deposit and $50 pet rent.

Its exterior has a deck and a fenced yard --- perfect R& R or outdoor activities with the family and friends.

No smoking on the property.

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Nearby parks: Grass Lawn Park, Spiritbrook Park, and Snyders Corner Park.

Nearby Schools:
Lake Washington High School - 1.45 miles, 10/10
Benjamin Rush Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 9/10
Rose Hill Middle School - 0.46 miles, 8/10
Benjamin Franklin Elementary School - 1.02 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
245 - 0.0 mile
889 - 0.1 mile
244 - 0.4 mile
221 - 0.4 mile
B Line - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5001251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 140th Place Northeast have any available units?
6626 140th Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 6626 140th Place Northeast have?
Some of 6626 140th Place Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 140th Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6626 140th Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 140th Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6626 140th Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6626 140th Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6626 140th Place Northeast offers parking.
Does 6626 140th Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6626 140th Place Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 140th Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 6626 140th Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6626 140th Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6626 140th Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 140th Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 140th Place Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 6626 140th Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6626 140th Place Northeast has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Apartments
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College