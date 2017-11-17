6440 139th Pl NE #15

Amenities

carport gym pool racquetball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub sauna tennis court

Charming Studio Sixty 01 Near Microsoft -

Charming studio & full bath with loft area in desirable Sixty-01 gated community. Enjoy the many amenities that include swimming pools, fitness center, sauna, spa, club house, racquetball, tennis courts, hiking trails, private lakes, and fishing. Gated entry with security staff patrolling the complex. Water/Sewer/Garbage include. One carport parking. Minutes to Microsoft campus and Redmond town center. There is a one time register fee of $125.00 for new tenants. For a showing call Chris Toppen 425-765-7888



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3446013)