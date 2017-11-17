All apartments in Redmond
Redmond, WA
6440 139th Pl NE #15
6440 139th Pl NE #15

6440 139th Place Northeast · (425) 765-7888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6440 139th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6440 139th Pl NE #15 · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Charming Studio Sixty 01 Near Microsoft -
Charming studio & full bath with loft area in desirable Sixty-01 gated community. Enjoy the many amenities that include swimming pools, fitness center, sauna, spa, club house, racquetball, tennis courts, hiking trails, private lakes, and fishing. Gated entry with security staff patrolling the complex. Water/Sewer/Garbage include. One carport parking. Minutes to Microsoft campus and Redmond town center. There is a one time register fee of $125.00 for new tenants. For a showing call Chris Toppen 425-765-7888

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3446013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 139th Pl NE #15 have any available units?
6440 139th Pl NE #15 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6440 139th Pl NE #15 have?
Some of 6440 139th Pl NE #15's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 139th Pl NE #15 currently offering any rent specials?
6440 139th Pl NE #15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 139th Pl NE #15 pet-friendly?
No, 6440 139th Pl NE #15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 6440 139th Pl NE #15 offer parking?
Yes, 6440 139th Pl NE #15 does offer parking.
Does 6440 139th Pl NE #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 139th Pl NE #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 139th Pl NE #15 have a pool?
Yes, 6440 139th Pl NE #15 has a pool.
Does 6440 139th Pl NE #15 have accessible units?
No, 6440 139th Pl NE #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 139th Pl NE #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440 139th Pl NE #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6440 139th Pl NE #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6440 139th Pl NE #15 does not have units with air conditioning.
