Redmond, WA
6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268

6347 137th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6347 137th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
Beautiful 2 bedroom Redmond condo at Sixty 01 community - Welcome to Sixty-01 resort style living in Redmond! This beautifully updated condo with a mountain view that is ready for you to move in to. Newer flooring & paint, remodeled bathrooms and newer kitchen appliances. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry, cozy wood burning stove and two balconies. You are close to the clubhouse which has a exercise & game room, sauna, computer areas, outdoor pool and a restaurant!

$125 HOA set up fee, $100 non-refundable admin fee.

(RLNE4813161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 have any available units?
6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 have?
Some of 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 currently offering any rent specials?
6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 is pet friendly.
Does 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 offer parking?
Yes, 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 offers parking.
Does 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 have a pool?
Yes, 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 has a pool.
Does 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 have accessible units?
No, 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 does not have accessible units.
Does 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268 does not have units with air conditioning.
