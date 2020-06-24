6347 137th Ave NE Unit #268

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly sauna

Beautiful 2 bedroom Redmond condo at Sixty 01 community - Welcome to Sixty-01 resort style living in Redmond! This beautifully updated condo with a mountain view that is ready for you to move in to. Newer flooring & paint, remodeled bathrooms and newer kitchen appliances. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry, cozy wood burning stove and two balconies. You are close to the clubhouse which has a exercise & game room, sauna, computer areas, outdoor pool and a restaurant!



$125 HOA set up fee, $100 non-refundable admin fee.



(RLNE4813161)