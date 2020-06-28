Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6009 148th Ct. NE Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Rambler with the BEST location!! - This freshly updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath rambler sits on a HUGE beautiful fully fenced lot. The property is in an ideal location with Microsoft, Ben Rush Elem, Grasslawn Park. Bellevue Golf Course, & much more just across the way, while also being tucked into a quaint, private subdivision. The updated kitchen/family room is complete with a wood burning fireplace. The dining and living room with massive vaulted ceilings and second fireplace opens onto a covered patio for a true indoor outdoor living experience. The master suite (complete with soaking tub) make up a stunning, airy, and spacious interior. To schedule a showing, call our Leasing Agent or schedule online.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenant’s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Monthly $13.50 utility admin fee. One small pet ok. . Please call or text the number below for a showing.



