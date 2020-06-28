All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 6009 148th Ct. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
6009 148th Ct. NE
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

6009 148th Ct. NE

6009 148th Court Northeast · (425) 890-8880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6009 148th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6009 148th Ct. NE · Avail. Jul 1

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6009 148th Ct. NE Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Rambler with the BEST location!! - This freshly updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath rambler sits on a HUGE beautiful fully fenced lot. The property is in an ideal location with Microsoft, Ben Rush Elem, Grasslawn Park. Bellevue Golf Course, & much more just across the way, while also being tucked into a quaint, private subdivision. The updated kitchen/family room is complete with a wood burning fireplace. The dining and living room with massive vaulted ceilings and second fireplace opens onto a covered patio for a true indoor outdoor living experience. The master suite (complete with soaking tub) make up a stunning, airy, and spacious interior. To schedule a showing, call our Leasing Agent or schedule online.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenant’s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Monthly $13.50 utility admin fee. One small pet ok. . Please call or text the number below for a showing.

(RLNE5094324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 148th Ct. NE have any available units?
6009 148th Ct. NE has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6009 148th Ct. NE have?
Some of 6009 148th Ct. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 148th Ct. NE currently offering any rent specials?
6009 148th Ct. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 148th Ct. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 148th Ct. NE is pet friendly.
Does 6009 148th Ct. NE offer parking?
No, 6009 148th Ct. NE does not offer parking.
Does 6009 148th Ct. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 148th Ct. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 148th Ct. NE have a pool?
No, 6009 148th Ct. NE does not have a pool.
Does 6009 148th Ct. NE have accessible units?
No, 6009 148th Ct. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 148th Ct. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 148th Ct. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 148th Ct. NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6009 148th Ct. NE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6009 148th Ct. NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
red160
16015 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity