Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

5115 159th Ave NE

5115 159th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5115 159th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!!!! Available Soon!!! Blocks to Microsoft, Charming home with large yard! - SQ FT: 1,550

YEAR BUILT: 1974

COUNTY: King

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Benjamin Rush

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Stella Schola

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Pets possible with approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: None

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,200.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Fee: $350.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

Centrally located near Microsoft, Marymoor Park, and Hwy 520! This home features a large open country accent kitchen with counter eating area adjacent to the family room. A large living room with built-ins and dining room area with laminate flooring. A large laundry room with full size washer & dryer. The wrap around porch adds to the comfortable, homey look. 3 bedrooms upstairs with rustic, vaulted plank ceilings & master with walk-in closet. The large backyard is fully fenced and pets are welcome. French doors open from the family room to the deck. Don't miss out

(RLNE4813165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 159th Ave NE have any available units?
5115 159th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 5115 159th Ave NE have?
Some of 5115 159th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 159th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5115 159th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 159th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 159th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5115 159th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5115 159th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5115 159th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 159th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 159th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5115 159th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5115 159th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5115 159th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 159th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 159th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 159th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 159th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
