5115 159th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now!!!! Available Soon!!! Blocks to Microsoft, Charming home with large yard! - SQ FT: 1,550



YEAR BUILT: 1974



COUNTY: King



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Benjamin Rush



JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Stella Schola



HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Washington



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Pets possible with approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: None



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,200.00



Non-Refundable Carpet Fee: $350.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



Centrally located near Microsoft, Marymoor Park, and Hwy 520! This home features a large open country accent kitchen with counter eating area adjacent to the family room. A large living room with built-ins and dining room area with laminate flooring. A large laundry room with full size washer & dryer. The wrap around porch adds to the comfortable, homey look. 3 bedrooms upstairs with rustic, vaulted plank ceilings & master with walk-in closet. The large backyard is fully fenced and pets are welcome. French doors open from the family room to the deck. Don't miss out



(RLNE4813165)