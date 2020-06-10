All apartments in Redmond
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2509 175th Ave NE

2509 175th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2509 175th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/00d31c30d6 ----
Please use this link to schedule to a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/00d31c30d6

Wonderful courtyard entry with private tiled patio. Large living room with sliders to front patio. Updated 1/2 bath, updated kitchen and family room. Sliders to tiled rear deck. Large laundry room with abundant storage. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms. Large closets in secondary bedrooms. Large master has two closets.

The community provides a wonderful kids play area, large pool & 2 tennis courts nice club house. Easy access to 520, Redmond Town Center and much much more!

It is available now. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too

Club House
Play Area
Pool
Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dogs only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 175th Ave NE have any available units?
2509 175th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 2509 175th Ave NE have?
Some of 2509 175th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 175th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2509 175th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 175th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 175th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2509 175th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 2509 175th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 2509 175th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 175th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 175th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 2509 175th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 2509 175th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2509 175th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 175th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 175th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 175th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 175th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
