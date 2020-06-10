2509 175th Ave NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/00d31c30d6 ----

Please use this link to schedule to a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/00d31c30d6



Wonderful courtyard entry with private tiled patio. Large living room with sliders to front patio. Updated 1/2 bath, updated kitchen and family room. Sliders to tiled rear deck. Large laundry room with abundant storage. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms. Large closets in secondary bedrooms. Large master has two closets.



The community provides a wonderful kids play area, large pool & 2 tennis courts nice club house. Easy access to 520, Redmond Town Center and much much more!



It is available now. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too



