19212 NE 67th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 BEDROOM WOODBRIDGE REDMOND HOME FOR RENT WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - *$3595/month rent plus utilities, Available NOW*

*4 bed, 3 bath, Flex Room/Office, 2 car garage, 2730 SF, Pets considered on case by case basis*

*First month's rent ($3595) and security deposit ($3595) due upon move in*

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4E-D5CYWjM



This spacious Woodbridge Redmond home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 Flex/Office, as well as detached 2-car garage. Home is in great shape with nice, well maintained finishes throughout. Kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, SS appliances, granite countertops, wood floors, Gas Range, Fireplace, and lots of windows providing great natural light! Kitchen, dining, and living room create one great room. Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets with custom shelf systems as well as having large windows and newer paint and flooring. Bathrooms in great shape with granite countertops. Lots of closet space throughout the home. Master bedroom has spacious attached bathroom and huge walk in closet! Nice patio provides great place to relax/play. Detached 2 car garage.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Redmond has to offer. Many large and small parks as well as Lake Sammamish and Lake Washington are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. School and parks within walking distance. Microsoft & Costco very close! Redmond area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Louisa May Alcott Elementary

-Evergreen Junior High

-Eastlake High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Cottage Lake, Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sounds all very close!

-Woodlands Park, Marymoor Park, Sixty Acres, Sportsman Park, Bridle Trails Park, Watershed Preserve

-Redmond Town Center, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, Downtown Redmond, Duval, and Woodinville

-Willows Run Golf, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Inglewood Golf Club, Glendale Golf



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for showing today!



(RLNE5430711)