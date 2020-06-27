All apartments in Redmond
19107 NE 64th Way
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

19107 NE 64th Way

19107 Northeast 64th Way · No Longer Available
Location

19107 Northeast 64th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Southeast Redmond

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Beautiful luxury home w/hardwood floor and 4 beds+extra 2 rooms - This elegant home features 4 bedroom plus den and office. Open and bright. Functional beautiful floor plan equip with modern day convenience. Hardwood floor throughout main level with open luxury kitchen. Granite tile island with lots of storage and built in desk. Gas fireplace compliments main living space. Large master suite with 5-pieces bath and walk in closet. Spacious bonus room on top level can be use for additional bedroom or entertaining area for family gathering. Back into greenbelt for privacy and community features playground and great location close to Redmond towncenter, freeway, stores and local amenities. Close to Bear Creek private elementary and upcoming High school.

1 year lease term. Looking for responsible tenant. To schedule a showing please contact property manager, Dae Kim at 206.601.8836 or email Igor, coordinator at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19107 NE 64th Way have any available units?
19107 NE 64th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 19107 NE 64th Way have?
Some of 19107 NE 64th Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19107 NE 64th Way currently offering any rent specials?
19107 NE 64th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19107 NE 64th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19107 NE 64th Way is pet friendly.
Does 19107 NE 64th Way offer parking?
No, 19107 NE 64th Way does not offer parking.
Does 19107 NE 64th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19107 NE 64th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19107 NE 64th Way have a pool?
No, 19107 NE 64th Way does not have a pool.
Does 19107 NE 64th Way have accessible units?
No, 19107 NE 64th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19107 NE 64th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19107 NE 64th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19107 NE 64th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19107 NE 64th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
