19107 NE 64th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful luxury home w/hardwood floor and 4 beds+extra 2 rooms - This elegant home features 4 bedroom plus den and office. Open and bright. Functional beautiful floor plan equip with modern day convenience. Hardwood floor throughout main level with open luxury kitchen. Granite tile island with lots of storage and built in desk. Gas fireplace compliments main living space. Large master suite with 5-pieces bath and walk in closet. Spacious bonus room on top level can be use for additional bedroom or entertaining area for family gathering. Back into greenbelt for privacy and community features playground and great location close to Redmond towncenter, freeway, stores and local amenities. Close to Bear Creek private elementary and upcoming High school.



1 year lease term. Looking for responsible tenant. To schedule a showing please contact property manager, Dae Kim at 206.601.8836 or email Igor, coordinator at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com



(RLNE2503905)