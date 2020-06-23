18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Come and see this homey 1,183-square-foot, 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse on the quiet and secluded Bear Creek neighborhood in Redmond, Washington.



This unfurnished townhouse also comes with a detached garage.

The houses bright and airy interior consists of hardwood floor and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven and range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are spacious and comfy spaces, perfect for a stress-free, relaxing sleep. Its bathrooms, tidy and neat.



It also has electric heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for convenience.



Exterior includes a patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



No pets allowed. No smoking of any kind on the property.



The renter's responsible utilities: electricity, trash, cable, and Internet. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fee which includes water and sewage.



Nearby parks: Sunset Gardens Park, Nike Neighborhood Park, and Jonathan Hartman Park.



Nearby Schools:

Albert Einstein Elementary School - 1.28 miles, 6/10

Redmond Middle School - 1.06 miles, 6/10

Redmond High School - 0.85 miles, 9/10

Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.8 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

224 - 0.1 mile

248 - 0.1 mile

Redmond LOOP - 0.1 mile

232 - 0.1 mile



