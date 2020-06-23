All apartments in Redmond
18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2

18004 Northeast 93rd Court · No Longer Available
Location

18004 Northeast 93rd Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come and see this homey 1,183-square-foot, 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse on the quiet and secluded Bear Creek neighborhood in Redmond, Washington.

This unfurnished townhouse also comes with a detached garage.
The houses bright and airy interior consists of hardwood floor and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven and range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are spacious and comfy spaces, perfect for a stress-free, relaxing sleep. Its bathrooms, tidy and neat.

It also has electric heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for convenience.

Exterior includes a patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

No pets allowed. No smoking of any kind on the property.

The renter's responsible utilities: electricity, trash, cable, and Internet. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fee which includes water and sewage.

Nearby parks: Sunset Gardens Park, Nike Neighborhood Park, and Jonathan Hartman Park.

Nearby Schools:
Albert Einstein Elementary School - 1.28 miles, 6/10
Redmond Middle School - 1.06 miles, 6/10
Redmond High School - 0.85 miles, 9/10
Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.8 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
224 - 0.1 mile
248 - 0.1 mile
Redmond LOOP - 0.1 mile
232 - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5041038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 have any available units?
18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 have?
Some of 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
