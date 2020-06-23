18004 Ne 93rd Ct Unit 2

Amenities
Book a showing now!
Come and see this homey 1,183-square-foot, 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse on the quiet and secluded Bear Creek neighborhood in Redmond, Washington.
This unfurnished townhouse also comes with a detached garage.
The houses bright and airy interior consists of hardwood floor and a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven and range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are spacious and comfy spaces, perfect for a stress-free, relaxing sleep. Its bathrooms, tidy and neat.
It also has electric heating for climate control.
An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for convenience.
Exterior includes a patio perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
No pets allowed. No smoking of any kind on the property.
The renter's responsible utilities: electricity, trash, cable, and Internet. The landlord's responsible utility: HOA fee which includes water and sewage.
Nearby parks: Sunset Gardens Park, Nike Neighborhood Park, and Jonathan Hartman Park.
Nearby Schools:
Albert Einstein Elementary School - 1.28 miles, 6/10
Redmond Middle School - 1.06 miles, 6/10
Redmond High School - 0.85 miles, 9/10
Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.8 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
224 - 0.1 mile
248 - 0.1 mile
Redmond LOOP - 0.1 mile
232 - 0.1 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5041038)