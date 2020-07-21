17514 NE 33rd Place

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this impressive 2,034-square-foot, single-family home in Redmond, Washington now!
This unfurnished home is situated in a friendly and peaceful Idylwood neighborhood.
It has 4 bedrooms; 2.5 bathrooms; and an attached garage with 2-car spaces plus off-street parking.
The spacious interior features vaulted ceiling, gas and wood fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage; glossy granite countertop; and dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, 2 refrigerators, and microwave.
An in-unit washer and dryer are available along with a forced-air heater and A/C.
No pets but still negotiable.
The tenant pays for water, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, sewage, and trash.
The exterior has a deck --- a perfect spot for relaxation, or outside dining, or play with the family or friends. There is also an automatic generator that they can use.
Nearby parks: Idylwood Park, Ardmore greenbelt, and Ardmore Park.
Nearby Schools:
John J. Audubon Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 8/10
Lake Washington High School - 4.15 miles, 10/10
Ardmore Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 5/10
Interlake Senior High School - 1.15 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
249 - 0.2 mile
895 - 0.2 mile
888 - 0.6 mile
(RLNE5112480)