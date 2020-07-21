All apartments in Redmond
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
17514 NE 33rd Place
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

17514 NE 33rd Place

17514 Northeast 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

17514 Northeast 33rd Place, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come and see for yourself this impressive 2,034-square-foot, single-family home in Redmond, Washington now!

This unfurnished home is situated in a friendly and peaceful Idylwood neighborhood.

It has 4 bedrooms; 2.5 bathrooms; and an attached garage with 2-car spaces plus off-street parking.

The spacious interior features vaulted ceiling, gas and wood fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage; glossy granite countertop; and dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, 2 refrigerators, and microwave.

An in-unit washer and dryer are available along with a forced-air heater and A/C.

No pets but still negotiable.

The tenant pays for water, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, sewage, and trash.

The exterior has a deck --- a perfect spot for relaxation, or outside dining, or play with the family or friends. There is also an automatic generator that they can use.

Nearby parks: Idylwood Park, Ardmore greenbelt, and Ardmore Park.

Nearby Schools:
John J. Audubon Elementary School - 0.31 miles, 8/10
Lake Washington High School - 4.15 miles, 10/10
Ardmore Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 5/10
Interlake Senior High School - 1.15 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
249 - 0.2 mile
895 - 0.2 mile
888 - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5112480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17514 NE 33rd Place have any available units?
17514 NE 33rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17514 NE 33rd Place have?
Some of 17514 NE 33rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17514 NE 33rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
17514 NE 33rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17514 NE 33rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 17514 NE 33rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 17514 NE 33rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 17514 NE 33rd Place offers parking.
Does 17514 NE 33rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17514 NE 33rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17514 NE 33rd Place have a pool?
No, 17514 NE 33rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 17514 NE 33rd Place have accessible units?
No, 17514 NE 33rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17514 NE 33rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17514 NE 33rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 17514 NE 33rd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17514 NE 33rd Place has units with air conditioning.
