17454 NE 98th Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful, 5 Bedroom Perrigo Heights Home in the desirable Education Hill location backing up to greenbelt! - Beautiful, 5 Bedroom Perrigo Heights Home in the desirable Education Hill location backing up to greenbelt.



*Beautiful hardwoods through out the common areas, hardwoods on first floor.

*Vaulted ceilings in entry way with a wall of windows allow natural lighting.

*Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, walk in pantry, a large island breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet storage.

*Upstairs is carpeted with a landing at the top of the stairs, perfect for a home office.

*Master bedroom has hardwoods and tray ceiling.

*Five piece master bathroom with walk in closet.

*Laundry room on second floor with full size washer and dryer.

*Nice fully fenced backyard with deck overlooking the yard and greenbelt.

*Fully finished basement with a bonus room/den. Perfect guest spot with good sized bedroom, attached bathroom and access to the patio.

*Backs up to the 14 acres of dense trees, Perrigo Heights Open Space Park, local trails, Hartman Park and Redmond Bike Park.

*2 Car garage for parking or extra storage.

*Lake Washington School District.

*Quick drive to Microsoft and Downtown Redmond!

Sorry, we do not accept pets at this home.

Please call 206-795-9114 if you have questions or would like to schedule a time to view the home, Gregory Property Management, Inc.



No Pets Allowed



