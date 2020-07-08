All apartments in Redmond
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

17454 NE 98th Way

17454 Northeast 98th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17454 Northeast 98th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, 5 Bedroom Perrigo Heights Home in the desirable Education Hill location backing up to greenbelt! - Beautiful, 5 Bedroom Perrigo Heights Home in the desirable Education Hill location backing up to greenbelt.

*Beautiful hardwoods through out the common areas, hardwoods on first floor.
*Vaulted ceilings in entry way with a wall of windows allow natural lighting.
*Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, walk in pantry, a large island breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet storage.
*Upstairs is carpeted with a landing at the top of the stairs, perfect for a home office.
*Master bedroom has hardwoods and tray ceiling.
*Five piece master bathroom with walk in closet.
*Laundry room on second floor with full size washer and dryer.
*Nice fully fenced backyard with deck overlooking the yard and greenbelt.
*Fully finished basement with a bonus room/den. Perfect guest spot with good sized bedroom, attached bathroom and access to the patio.
*Backs up to the 14 acres of dense trees, Perrigo Heights Open Space Park, local trails, Hartman Park and Redmond Bike Park.
*2 Car garage for parking or extra storage.
*Lake Washington School District.
*Quick drive to Microsoft and Downtown Redmond!
Sorry, we do not accept pets at this home.
Please call 206-795-9114 if you have questions or would like to schedule a time to view the home, Gregory Property Management, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17454 NE 98th Way have any available units?
17454 NE 98th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17454 NE 98th Way have?
Some of 17454 NE 98th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17454 NE 98th Way currently offering any rent specials?
17454 NE 98th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17454 NE 98th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17454 NE 98th Way is pet friendly.
Does 17454 NE 98th Way offer parking?
Yes, 17454 NE 98th Way offers parking.
Does 17454 NE 98th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17454 NE 98th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17454 NE 98th Way have a pool?
No, 17454 NE 98th Way does not have a pool.
Does 17454 NE 98th Way have accessible units?
No, 17454 NE 98th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17454 NE 98th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17454 NE 98th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17454 NE 98th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17454 NE 98th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

