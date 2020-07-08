17454 NE 98th Way

Amenities
Beautiful, 5 Bedroom Perrigo Heights Home in the desirable Education Hill location backing up to greenbelt! - Beautiful, 5 Bedroom Perrigo Heights Home in the desirable Education Hill location backing up to greenbelt.
*Beautiful hardwoods through out the common areas, hardwoods on first floor.
*Vaulted ceilings in entry way with a wall of windows allow natural lighting.
*Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, walk in pantry, a large island breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet storage.
*Upstairs is carpeted with a landing at the top of the stairs, perfect for a home office.
*Master bedroom has hardwoods and tray ceiling.
*Five piece master bathroom with walk in closet.
*Laundry room on second floor with full size washer and dryer.
*Nice fully fenced backyard with deck overlooking the yard and greenbelt.
*Fully finished basement with a bonus room/den. Perfect guest spot with good sized bedroom, attached bathroom and access to the patio.
*Backs up to the 14 acres of dense trees, Perrigo Heights Open Space Park, local trails, Hartman Park and Redmond Bike Park.
*2 Car garage for parking or extra storage.
*Lake Washington School District.
*Quick drive to Microsoft and Downtown Redmond!
Sorry, we do not accept pets at this home.
Please call 206-795-9114 if you have questions or would like to schedule a time to view the home, Gregory Property Management, Inc.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5177853)