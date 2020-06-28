All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 17424 NE 38th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
17424 NE 38th St
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

17424 NE 38th St

17424 Northeast 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Idylwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17424 Northeast 38th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great remodel in fabulous location across the street from Idylwood Park on Lake Sammamish, next to Microsoft - Wonderful opportunity to live in this first time rental! Fresh remodel with hardwoods, granite, stainless, paint, wood work and new carpet. Soaring entry greets you on the lovely hardwoods and open staircase. Large living room offers movie style screen. Formal dining. Open kitchen with slab granite Island, white cabinets offering great storage. Eating nook, huge family room with access to the large fenced backyard. Huge entertaining deck and play set. Great master with french door entry, walk in closet and luxury bath.
all other bedrooms and 2 other full baths on the upper level. Nice sized den could also be bedroom. Deck off of upper level as well. Home sits across street from Idylwood Park, just a minute drive to 520 and Microsoft main campus. Easy commute to anywhere.
Available now, 12 month or longer lease, call for appt. to view today! 425-898-3201

(RLNE5096318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17424 NE 38th St have any available units?
17424 NE 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17424 NE 38th St have?
Some of 17424 NE 38th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17424 NE 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
17424 NE 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17424 NE 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 17424 NE 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 17424 NE 38th St offer parking?
No, 17424 NE 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 17424 NE 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17424 NE 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17424 NE 38th St have a pool?
No, 17424 NE 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 17424 NE 38th St have accessible units?
No, 17424 NE 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 17424 NE 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17424 NE 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17424 NE 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17424 NE 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr
Redmond, WA 98053
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College