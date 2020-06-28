17424 NE 38th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Great remodel in fabulous location across the street from Idylwood Park on Lake Sammamish, next to Microsoft - Wonderful opportunity to live in this first time rental! Fresh remodel with hardwoods, granite, stainless, paint, wood work and new carpet. Soaring entry greets you on the lovely hardwoods and open staircase. Large living room offers movie style screen. Formal dining. Open kitchen with slab granite Island, white cabinets offering great storage. Eating nook, huge family room with access to the large fenced backyard. Huge entertaining deck and play set. Great master with french door entry, walk in closet and luxury bath.

all other bedrooms and 2 other full baths on the upper level. Nice sized den could also be bedroom. Deck off of upper level as well. Home sits across street from Idylwood Park, just a minute drive to 520 and Microsoft main campus. Easy commute to anywhere.

Available now, 12 month or longer lease, call for appt. to view today! 425-898-3201



(RLNE5096318)