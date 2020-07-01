16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fully Furnished House Near Microsoft,Monthly Lease - Property Id: 228327



Welcome to Jakes Redmond House. A beautiful fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with full kitchen, well equipped with all essentials. Lease will be month to month.



This beautiful house offers a clean, modern and inviting place for people to inhabit while exploring greater Seattle area. It's minutes walk to the beach park, nature trails, only 5 minutes drive to Microsoft and local shopping centers and just 15 minutes drive to downtown Bellevue. Wooden look of the house and a huge backyard makes it very unique.



The space

The house will comfortably accommodate up to 6 adults. It has 3 bedrooms which includes a master bedroom with a king size bed, one guest bedroom with a queen size bed and one kids bedroom with two single beds. The house has two bathrooms. In addition, the house has a kitchen, dining area, living room, small deck and laundry facility (washer and dryer).

No Dogs Allowed



