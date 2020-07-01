All apartments in Redmond
16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs

16942 Northeast 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

16942 Northeast 42nd Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully Furnished House Near Microsoft,Monthly Lease - Property Id: 228327

Welcome to Jakes Redmond House. A beautiful fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with full kitchen, well equipped with all essentials. Lease will be month to month.

This beautiful house offers a clean, modern and inviting place for people to inhabit while exploring greater Seattle area. It's minutes walk to the beach park, nature trails, only 5 minutes drive to Microsoft and local shopping centers and just 15 minutes drive to downtown Bellevue. Wooden look of the house and a huge backyard makes it very unique.

The space
The house will comfortably accommodate up to 6 adults. It has 3 bedrooms which includes a master bedroom with a king size bed, one guest bedroom with a queen size bed and one kids bedroom with two single beds. The house has two bathrooms. In addition, the house has a kitchen, dining area, living room, small deck and laundry facility (washer and dryer).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228327
Property Id 228327

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5584135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs have any available units?
16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs have?
Some of 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs currently offering any rent specials?
16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs pet-friendly?
No, 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs offer parking?
No, 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs does not offer parking.
Does 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs have a pool?
No, 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs does not have a pool.
Does 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs have accessible units?
No, 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs has units with dishwashers.
Does 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs have units with air conditioning?
No, 16942 NE 42nd St Upstairs does not have units with air conditioning.

