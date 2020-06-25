Amenities

15906 NE 106th Ct. Available 07/01/19 Four Bedroom Education Hill Home, Redmond - Great location at Education Hill! This cozy home is well maintained with ample space and storage, hardwood floors throughout upstairs and carpet downstairs. Bright living room adjoins dining room w/ sliding door to rear deck. Beautiful and large deck overlooking level yard with lots of space for gardening.



Close to downtown Redmond, shopping, freeways & Microsoft.



Norman Rockwell Elementary, Redmond Junior High, Redmond High School.



- July 1st Move In, 12 month lease

- Utilities not included

- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care

- Sorry, no pets

- Security deposit of equal to 1.5 time rent



- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. *Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.*

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

- $45.00 Application fee per applicant



(RLNE4956735)