Amenities
15906 NE 106th Ct. Available 07/01/19 Four Bedroom Education Hill Home, Redmond - Great location at Education Hill! This cozy home is well maintained with ample space and storage, hardwood floors throughout upstairs and carpet downstairs. Bright living room adjoins dining room w/ sliding door to rear deck. Beautiful and large deck overlooking level yard with lots of space for gardening.
Close to downtown Redmond, shopping, freeways & Microsoft.
Norman Rockwell Elementary, Redmond Junior High, Redmond High School.
- July 1st Move In, 12 month lease
- Utilities not included
- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care
- Sorry, no pets
- Security deposit of equal to 1.5 time rent
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. *Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.*
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
- $45.00 Application fee per applicant
(RLNE4956735)