All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 15906 NE 106th Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
15906 NE 106th Ct.
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

15906 NE 106th Ct.

15906 Northeast 106th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15906 Northeast 106th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
15906 NE 106th Ct. Available 07/01/19 Four Bedroom Education Hill Home, Redmond - Great location at Education Hill! This cozy home is well maintained with ample space and storage, hardwood floors throughout upstairs and carpet downstairs. Bright living room adjoins dining room w/ sliding door to rear deck. Beautiful and large deck overlooking level yard with lots of space for gardening.

Close to downtown Redmond, shopping, freeways & Microsoft.

Norman Rockwell Elementary, Redmond Junior High, Redmond High School.

- July 1st Move In, 12 month lease
- Utilities not included
- Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care
- Sorry, no pets
- Security deposit of equal to 1.5 time rent

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management. *Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.*
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
- $45.00 Application fee per applicant

(RLNE4956735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15906 NE 106th Ct. have any available units?
15906 NE 106th Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 15906 NE 106th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
15906 NE 106th Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15906 NE 106th Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 15906 NE 106th Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 15906 NE 106th Ct. offer parking?
No, 15906 NE 106th Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 15906 NE 106th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15906 NE 106th Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15906 NE 106th Ct. have a pool?
No, 15906 NE 106th Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 15906 NE 106th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 15906 NE 106th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 15906 NE 106th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15906 NE 106th Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15906 NE 106th Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15906 NE 106th Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College