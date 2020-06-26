15240 NE 81st Way #107

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Stunning 2008 Downtown Redmond Townhome - Gorgeous modern 2008 corner townhome in sought after Elements (across from Sammamish River Trail, 13 min walk to DT QFC, shops, dining, 6 min drive to Microsoft, 15 to Kirkland & Bellevue) features mountain views, big open spaces, end-to-end deck, spacious bonus room loft, hardwoods throughout, attached 2 car tandem garage & so much moor



Best home in Elements lives big & bright! Tiled entry with built in wood shoe cabinet leads up to the expansive open main level with floor to ceiling windows, deck access for summer barbecuing & handsome 2 sided fireplace. Adjoining dining room with built in side bar/shelves & gourmet kitchen offering stainless Viking gas range & fridge, wrap around counters, modern adjustable pantry and breakfast bar are perfect for entertaining and busy active lives. Powder room just around the corner.



Upstairs youll find a gracious master suite showcasing vaulted ceiling, corner window views of the cascades, his/her closets & spa like tiled bath with large walk-in shower and 2 sink vanity. A sizeable 2nd vaulted bedroom with its own full bath, hallway with full size W/D laundry closet & convenient built in side bar finish off this level. The owner just replaced & painted all the closet doors bright white to match the trim. But wait, theres more. Walk up to expansive 3rd floor bonus room loft featuring cathedral windows, more beautiful hardwoods and built-ins. Additional features include 2 car tandem garage with extra storage space & work bench, energy efficient hydronic heat system, high speed wiring & plenty of guest parking.



LETS TOUR!! Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



TERMS: First month rent and security deposit due at signing. No smoking or pets please. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.



No Pets Allowed



