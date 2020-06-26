All apartments in Redmond
15240 NE 81st Way #107

15240 Northeast 81st Way · No Longer Available
Location

15240 Northeast 81st Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 2008 Downtown Redmond Townhome - Gorgeous modern 2008 corner townhome in sought after Elements (across from Sammamish River Trail, 13 min walk to DT QFC, shops, dining, 6 min drive to Microsoft, 15 to Kirkland & Bellevue) features mountain views, big open spaces, end-to-end deck, spacious bonus room loft, hardwoods throughout, attached 2 car tandem garage & so much moor

Best home in Elements lives big & bright! Tiled entry with built in wood shoe cabinet leads up to the expansive open main level with floor to ceiling windows, deck access for summer barbecuing & handsome 2 sided fireplace. Adjoining dining room with built in side bar/shelves & gourmet kitchen offering stainless Viking gas range & fridge, wrap around counters, modern adjustable pantry and breakfast bar are perfect for entertaining and busy active lives. Powder room just around the corner.

Upstairs youll find a gracious master suite showcasing vaulted ceiling, corner window views of the cascades, his/her closets & spa like tiled bath with large walk-in shower and 2 sink vanity. A sizeable 2nd vaulted bedroom with its own full bath, hallway with full size W/D laundry closet & convenient built in side bar finish off this level. The owner just replaced & painted all the closet doors bright white to match the trim. But wait, theres more. Walk up to expansive 3rd floor bonus room loft featuring cathedral windows, more beautiful hardwoods and built-ins. Additional features include 2 car tandem garage with extra storage space & work bench, energy efficient hydronic heat system, high speed wiring & plenty of guest parking.

LETS TOUR!! Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

TERMS: First month rent and security deposit due at signing. No smoking or pets please. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15240 NE 81st Way #107 have any available units?
15240 NE 81st Way #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15240 NE 81st Way #107 have?
Some of 15240 NE 81st Way #107's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15240 NE 81st Way #107 currently offering any rent specials?
15240 NE 81st Way #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15240 NE 81st Way #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15240 NE 81st Way #107 is pet friendly.
Does 15240 NE 81st Way #107 offer parking?
Yes, 15240 NE 81st Way #107 offers parking.
Does 15240 NE 81st Way #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15240 NE 81st Way #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15240 NE 81st Way #107 have a pool?
No, 15240 NE 81st Way #107 does not have a pool.
Does 15240 NE 81st Way #107 have accessible units?
No, 15240 NE 81st Way #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 15240 NE 81st Way #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15240 NE 81st Way #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15240 NE 81st Way #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15240 NE 81st Way #107 does not have units with air conditioning.
