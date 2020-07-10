10388 157th Pl Ne

Amenities

This New Modern Town house : Spacious and well lit corner unit with 3 bedroom + huge bonus room, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in The Villas at Mondavio. Very close to Bella Botega, Redmond Town Center, Redmond Transit Center, With direct access to Sammamish River Trail within the community, award winning schools, public transportation, library and parks. Features include a spacious 2 car garage, dedicated storage space inside unit, laundry in-unit, hardwood floor in first floor, fireplace, patio and stainless steel kitchen equipment. Built late 2013 by Polygon Northwest a William Lyon Homes company. You can watch the virtual tour here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wZmUkTAvmo.

Prospective tenant subject to background & credit check, $50 non-refundable application fee towards the same. Water is included. Call 425-698-9857.