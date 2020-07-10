All apartments in Redmond
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

10388 157th Pl Ne

10388 157th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10388 157th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Modern Town house : corner unit with 3 bedroom + huge bonus room, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in The Villas at Mondavio. Very close to Bella Botega, Redmond Town Center, Redmond Transit Center, With direct access to Sammamish River Trail within the community, award winning schools, public transportation, library and parks. Features include a spacious 2 car garage, dedicated storage space inside unit, laundry in-unit, hardwood floor in first floor, fireplace, patio and stainless steel kitchen equipment. Built late 2013 by Polygon Northwest a William Lyon Homes company. You can watch the virtual tour here, https www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wZmUkTAvmo. Prospective tenant subject to background & credit check, $50 non-refundable application fee towards the same. Water and Sewer are included. Tours by
appointment only, facemask and gloves are required during the tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10388 157th Pl Ne have any available units?
10388 157th Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10388 157th Pl Ne have?
Some of 10388 157th Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10388 157th Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
10388 157th Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10388 157th Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 10388 157th Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 10388 157th Pl Ne offer parking?
Yes, 10388 157th Pl Ne offers parking.
Does 10388 157th Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10388 157th Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10388 157th Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 10388 157th Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 10388 157th Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 10388 157th Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 10388 157th Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10388 157th Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 10388 157th Pl Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 10388 157th Pl Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

