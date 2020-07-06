All apartments in Mercer Island
2043 81st Ave SE
2043 81st Ave SE

2043 81st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2043 81st Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
North Mercer

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2043 81st Ave SE Available 05/01/20 2043 81st Ave SE - (FOR RENT) North end mid-century modern home with filtered lake views. Daylight rambler with 3 bedrooms on main floor and full bath .with 3/4 bath off master. Downstairs is 1 bedroom, 3/4 bath, large laundry room and rec-room. Natural setting is like living in a tree house. Very private. Please call Gloria Isaac, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-478-4489 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5702765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 81st Ave SE have any available units?
2043 81st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
Is 2043 81st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2043 81st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 81st Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2043 81st Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 2043 81st Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2043 81st Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2043 81st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 81st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 81st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2043 81st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2043 81st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2043 81st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 81st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 81st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 81st Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 81st Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

