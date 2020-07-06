Amenities

2043 81st Ave SE Available 05/01/20 2043 81st Ave SE - (FOR RENT) North end mid-century modern home with filtered lake views. Daylight rambler with 3 bedrooms on main floor and full bath .with 3/4 bath off master. Downstairs is 1 bedroom, 3/4 bath, large laundry room and rec-room. Natural setting is like living in a tree house. Very private. Please call Gloria Isaac, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-478-4489 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



