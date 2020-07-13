Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 PM

137 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Mercer Island, WA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
$
42 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,470
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
7 Units Available
Gold Coast
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,830
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Floods Lake Side
7650 Se
7650 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
890 sqft
Rent:$860 - $1255 Deposit:$88 Community Amenities 24HR Fitness Center Swimming Pool Gated Community Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Balcony Dish Washer Washer Dryer Balcony/Patio/Extra Storage Disposal Cable Ready Club House
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:52pm
4 Units Available
West Lake Hills
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,533
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1048 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, The Shops at the Bravern, City Hall Park, City Center Bellevue, Overlake Transit Center, Overlake Hospital, The Bellevue Collection, Robert E. McCormick Park. Pet-friendly apartments with underground parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,585
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,550
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
35 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,507
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,731
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
29 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 08:39am
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,610
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
38 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,563
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Newcastle
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Central District
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
970 sqft
Located right off of E. Madison St. for easy commuting. Trendy, vibrant decor with upgraded features such as granite countertops and fireplaces. On-site pool table, clubhouse and media room for the young at heart. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Bellevue
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.

July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report. Mercer Island rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mercer Island rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mercer Island rents decline sharply over the past month

Mercer Island rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mercer Island stand at $2,026 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,523 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mercer Island's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Mercer Island over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mercer Island

    As rents have fallen significantly in Mercer Island, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mercer Island is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Mercer Island's median two-bedroom rent of $2,523 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mercer Island fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mercer Island than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Mercer Island is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

