3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
232 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1142 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1752 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Lucas Heights
1 Unit Available
4315 92nd Ave SE
4315 92nd Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
Large custom built 1-owner home. Enjoy a peaceful/flat/mature property w/almost 1/2 acre of back & side yards. Solid house w/hardwoods on main, Large living room, storage galore/huge 2 car gar/ unfinished basement .
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1200 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1220 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,243
1250 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Factoria
4 Units Available
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1062 sqft
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,910
1523 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Central District
6 Units Available
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,440
1225 sqft
Located right off of E. Madison St. for easy commuting. Trendy, vibrant decor with upgraded features such as granite countertops and fireplaces. On-site pool table, clubhouse and media room for the young at heart. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Factoria
7 Units Available
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Downtown Bellvue
29 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,080
1543 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Earlington Hill
19 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Lakeview
18 Units Available
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,915
1479 sqft
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Downtown Bellvue
29 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$15,980
3901 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Woodridge
110 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,220
1487 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Downtown Bellvue
19 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1370 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
Downtown Bellvue
39 Units Available
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1845 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Downtown Bellvue
77 Units Available
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1269 sqft
Blu Bellevue is all about you.
