Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:44 AM

244 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mercer Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
7 Units Available
Gold Coast
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,830
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,470
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
$
41 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Lucas Heights
4315 92nd Ave SE
4315 92nd Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Large custom built 1-owner home. Virtual Property Tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jfBsH9y4nTJ (Copy and paste this web address into your web browser ) Enjoy a peaceful/flat/mature property w/almost 1/2 acre of back & side yards.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Madrona Crest
3601 88th Ave SE
3601 88th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1850 sqft
Newly Remodeled Split EntryHome w/ 3Beds, 2.5BA.Wet Bar, 2 fireplace - Newly remodeled and spacious split level house offers 1850 Sqft of living space in a large lot located in a desirable neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Mercer Island
2836 78th Ave SE
2836 78th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
large 2 Bedrooms + Den. 1700 sqft. Newer Concrete and Steel Luxury Apartments. In Main area of Mercer Island close to all amenities (Parks, Shopping, Bus line, Restaurants, etc.).

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkridge Lane
8441 SE 33rd Pl
8441 Southeast 33rd Place, Mercer Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3030 sqft
Beautiful Mercer Island Home - 4 Bed 3 Bath - Landscaping Included - Stunning kitchen remodel - tastefully updated throughout - perfect location - top rated schools.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Mercer Island
3055 80TH AVE SE Unit #1-103
3055 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Condo in Mercer Island! - Light and bright condo with close proximity to downtown Mercer Island and the I-90 corridor.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Mercer
2500 81st Ave SE
2500 81st Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mercer Island Security Building 2 BR 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 319389 Incredible location! Security Building. Next to the transit center for easy access to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue! This lovely 1st Floor Mercer Island 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
55 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,850
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
847 sqft
Pet-friendly community offering planned social activities, a dry cleaning service, on-site retail and a pet washing station. Located in Squire Park along the western border near Seattle University.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Newcastle
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
22 Units Available
South Lake Washington
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1120 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
12 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Central District
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
970 sqft
Located right off of E. Madison St. for easy commuting. Trendy, vibrant decor with upgraded features such as granite countertops and fireplaces. On-site pool table, clubhouse and media room for the young at heart. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
31 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mercer Island, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mercer Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

